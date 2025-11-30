Hamel Associates Inc. Buys 149 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial set a $379.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HD stock opened at $356.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $436.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.58. The company has a market capitalization of $355.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.