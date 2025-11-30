GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Shares Sold by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after buying an additional 2,356,452 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $35,641,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in GXO Logistics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,532,000 after acquiring an additional 818,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,608,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 810,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,330,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,143,000 after purchasing an additional 708,661 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

