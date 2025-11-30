Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.43% of Guidewire Software worth $84,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This trade represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $215.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

