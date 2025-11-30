Groupama Asset Managment Sells 876 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MarketAxess by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 25.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 393.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $163.93 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $265.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.70%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

