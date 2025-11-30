Groupama Asset Managment Sells 5,441 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

ESS opened at $263.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

