Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $392.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,275 shares of company stock worth $33,125,505 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

