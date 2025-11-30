Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in GoDaddy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 26.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

