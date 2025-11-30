Groupama Asset Managment Purchases New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 11,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $314.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $391.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.78.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

