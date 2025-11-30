Groupama Asset Managment Invests $665,000 in Equity Residential $EQR

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 51.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 91.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.75 target price on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

