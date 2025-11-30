Groupama Asset Managment Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 88.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at $56,754,100. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $72,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,552.28. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock valued at $204,832,922 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

