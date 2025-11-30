Groupama Asset Managment Buys Shares of 25,635 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,223,200. This represents a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. The trade was a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720 over the last three months.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

