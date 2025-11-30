Groupama Asset Managment Buys 676 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

