Groupama Asset Managment Boosts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 219.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nucor by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 420,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nucor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Nucor Stock Up 0.2%

NUE opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

