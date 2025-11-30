Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $477.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $484.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

