Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,031 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,264 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

