Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Angel Oak Income ETF $CARY

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 245.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,420 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,455,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 153,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CARY stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

