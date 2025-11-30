Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 83,971 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 415.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares during the quarter. Piper Sandler Companies makes up 1.4% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $28,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,820,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,826,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,155.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth $51,021,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 357,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after buying an additional 92,527 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Shares of PIPR opened at $335.90 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.97 and a 200 day moving average of $312.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.50.
Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies
In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,893.25. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $825,825.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,635.68. This represents a 46.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIPR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.
Piper Sandler Companies Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
