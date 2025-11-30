Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 118,757 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF $VNLA

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,757 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

