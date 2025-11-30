Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,887 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 680,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 43.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 691,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 156,309 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.