Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 97,135 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,135 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after buying an additional 4,576,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,078,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14,950.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,004,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after buying an additional 2,984,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

