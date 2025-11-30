Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

