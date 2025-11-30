Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,817 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,900.90. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $201.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

