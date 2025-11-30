Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in POSCO $PKX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in POSCO by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 232.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 60,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Stock Down 3.3%

POSCO stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. POSCO has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of POSCO in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

