Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $18,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 110.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 48.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,893 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 322,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.0%

PRDO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,970. This trade represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,212 shares of company stock worth $3,540,420. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.