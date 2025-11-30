Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Weibo Corporation $WB

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 497.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 692,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 192,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 484,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of WB opened at $9.93 on Friday. Weibo Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Weibo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $442.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

