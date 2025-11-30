Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,748 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 671,408 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $39,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,570,510,000 after purchasing an additional 419,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after acquiring an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,550,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.28.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE BBY opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,733,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,293,157. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

