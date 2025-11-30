Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Precision Drilling Corporation $PDS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Precision Drilling Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDS. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.