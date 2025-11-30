Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Aemetis, Inc $AMTX

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aemetis by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aemetis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Aemetis, Inc has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

