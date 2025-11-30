Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 117,900 Shares of Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.85. Crescent Energy Company has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.