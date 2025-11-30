Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 11,768 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medpace by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 317,597 shares of company stock worth $189,967,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $599.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $626.26. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.Medpace’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.