Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 74,404 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $639,603.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,953,356. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

