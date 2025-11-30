Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.78 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

