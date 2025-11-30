Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 806 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $18,415,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 351.3% in the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

BELFB opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,707.39. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,899.80. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on Bel Fuse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $188.00 target price on Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

