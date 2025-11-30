Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $464.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

