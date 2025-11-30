Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,582 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $156.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average is $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 192.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARES shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,342,449 shares of company stock worth $230,476,309 over the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

