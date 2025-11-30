Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of monday.com by 6,154.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,114,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $144.28 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day moving average of $230.13. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

