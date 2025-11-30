Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,426 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,550,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,877 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729,650 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,391,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth $43,387,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 18.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after buying an additional 1,343,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.58. Neogen Corporation has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price target on shares of Neogen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEOG

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.