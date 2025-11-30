Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Trex by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trex by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Trex by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $285.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 15,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 30,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,794.88. The trade was a 95.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $63.00 price target on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.