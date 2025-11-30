Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares during the quarter. Bruker makes up 3.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bruker by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 333,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,459,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 466,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Bruker Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

