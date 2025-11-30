Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $68.00 target price on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.46. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

