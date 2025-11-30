Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 1.5% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,813,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 403,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,579,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

