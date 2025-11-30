Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,927 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3,939.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,391 shares in the company, valued at $536,068.53. This represents a 6.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 11,664 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $537,477.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 197,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,666.56. This represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI opened at $35.11 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $899.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $318.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

