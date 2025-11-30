Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 91,857 Shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. $MAMA

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,857 shares during the period. Mama’s Creations makes up 1.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAMA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 3,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $37,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,083.60. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,475.02. This represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,732 shares of company stock valued at $788,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

