Gary Washington Acquires 64,010 Shares of Adrad (ASX:AHL) Stock

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) insider Gary Washington purchased 64,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$58,505.14.
Adrad Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46.
About Adrad
