Gary Washington Acquires 64,010 Shares of Adrad (ASX:AHL) Stock

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) insider Gary Washington purchased 64,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.91 per share, with a total value of A$58,505.14.

Adrad Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46.

About Adrad

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket.

