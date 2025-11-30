Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,924.39. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $288.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.73 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Freshpet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.43.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

