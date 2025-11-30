Fitness Stocks To Research – November 28th

Garmin, Planet Fitness, and Life Time Group are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies whose primary business revolves around fitness and related consumer health services or products — for example gym operators, fitness-equipment and apparel manufacturers, wearable-tech firms, and digital/streaming workout platforms. Investors view them as plays on secular wellness trends and recurring revenue (memberships or subscriptions), often categorized in consumer discretionary or health-tech sectors. They are typically evaluated on metrics like membership growth, churn, same-store sales and digital engagement, and can be sensitive to seasonality and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Featured Stories