FirstService Corporation $FSV Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of FirstService worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in FirstService by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $156.85 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on FirstService from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

