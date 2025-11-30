First National Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 133,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Clean Harbors by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,632,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $227.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.74 and a 200 day moving average of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $261.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.