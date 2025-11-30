First National Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. National Bankshares set a $46.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

