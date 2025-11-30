First National Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 910 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after buying an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,709,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,288,000 after buying an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $414.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

